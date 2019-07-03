PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition following a Tuesday night shooting in the 100 block of E. Pearl Street Port Hueneme.

Local police received a call shortly after 10 p.m. of a shooting victim located in front of a fire station in the 300 block of N. Second Street. A female caller indicated a young child had been shot along with an adult female victim.

When Port Hueneme officers arrived on scene, they found the two victims. Due to a lack of response from the fire station, and the severity of the child’s injuries, police officers rushed the girl to the Ventura County Medical Center, according to a statement.

The statement said the adult female suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital. She is in stable condition.

At the crime scene on East Pearl Street, officers located multiple shell casings in the street along with numerous bullet strikes to the victim’s residence.

Police said in a statement that despite there being multiple gunshots fired during the incident in what is normally a quiet neighborhood, not a single call for service was received regarding gunfire. According to police, people in the neighborhood believed the gunshots were illegal fireworks.

Port Hueneme Police Detectives are being assisted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation is ongoing.