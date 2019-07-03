LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old Lucerne Valley woman has been charged with severely abusing her 8-month-old baby boy, who is not expected to live.

Heather Fowler was charged Tuesday with a count of assault on a child causing paralysis. She is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

Authorities were called to the home where Fowler and the baby lived Sunday. The boy was flown by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where forensic pediatricians found the child had no brain activity, severe brain swelling and retinal hemorrhaging, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

All the boy’s injuries were consistent with child abuse, authorities said. He is hospitalized at Loma Linda’s Intensive Care Unit and is not expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Detective Brian Arias at (909) 387-3615.