Los Angeles News


Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 7/3 at 8 a.m.

Woman Sleeping In Her Bed Killed After Car Crashes Into South LA Apartment Building
A mother sleeping in her bed with her daughter was killed when a car plowed into an apartment building in the South Los Angeles area early Wednesday.

7-Year-Old Girl In Coma Following Port Hueneme Shooting; Nearby Fire Station Ignored Calls For Help
A gunman is at large in a shooting at a Port Hueneme home Tuesday night which left a 7-year-old girl in a coma and her mother wounded.

Youth Poet Laureate From LA Performs Her Independence Day Poem With The Boston Pops
Boston’s Fourth of July celebration Thursday night will feature a performance from the nation’s first-ever Youth Poet Laureate, 21-year-old Amanda Gorman, a Los Angeles native.

Local Weather
Cooler temperatures Wednesday with a high of 73 for the beaches and 86 for the Inland Empire.

