



– Authorities found 18 cats dead in cages Monday during a welfare check at a Moreno Valley home, while dozens more cats were rescued.

The homeowner, 44-year-old Kristen Gotangco, was arrested. According to court records, she is charged with 60 felony counts of animal cruelty.

Moreno Valley Animal Rescue reported that authorities were conducting a welfare check on the resident of the home, located in the 22000 block of La Jolla Drive, when they discovered the cats.

Most of the cats were locked in cages, animal rescue reports, and 18 were found dead on scene.

Dozens more cats and three dogs were rescued from the home in various stages of neglect.

A neighbor said he had been using a metal carrier to capture four to five cats per week in their backyard. He also said he had called animal control for over a month to repeatedly come pick them up.

The cats and dogs are now receiving medical treatment at the Moreno Valley Animal Shelter, located at 14041 Elsworth St.

Some of the rescued cats could be available for adoption within about two weeks, animal services said.

There are still questions about how Gotangco acquired that many cats, though some neighbors said they believed she was bringing them home from area rescues. She is due in court Wednesday.