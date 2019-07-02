CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SOUTH L.A.

SOUTH L.A. — A man fired shots and then barricaded himself inside a home in South Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on the 1300 block on E. 27 Street.

According to LAPD, the suspect fired multiple shots inside of the home before a roommate ran out and called 911.

When police arrived, the suspect reportedly fired at officers.

The suspect eventually exited the home, surrendered, and was seen being taken into custody.

No injuries were immediately reported.

