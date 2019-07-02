SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — With the temperatures going up, and more people seeking relief at the beach, officials are warning of an increase in stingray stings in Seal Beach.

More than 50 people were stung at Seal Beach over the weekend. Stingrays have sharp barbs that come off when they are stepped on, and they carry venom that can cause pain, swelling and muscle cramps – but they’re rarely fatal.

Medics treated 52 people for stings in Seal Beach last weekend. Dozens also had to be treated for stingray stings down the coast in San Diego County.

@SDLifeguards want you know that there are many stingrays in shallow water today, at all beaches. Getting stung is no fun! Shuffle your feet in the sand to avoid the painful injury. Already today we have treated a couple dozen people. pic.twitter.com/wXWRbCuG15 — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) June 30, 2019

The creatures show up in larger numbers at Southern California beaches when the water warms up during the summer.

Experts say swimmers should protect themselves by doing the stingray shuffle – shuffling your feet along the shore, instead of taking steps.