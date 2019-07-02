PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl Stadium will host the 93rd annual AmericaFest this Fourth of July.
The event, which boasts the biggest fireworks show in Southern California, will feature performances by TNT Freestyle Motocross, Maximo Marcuso and the PCDA NoteAbles Choir will perform the National Anthem, Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show, SoCal VoCals Live and Disney’s DCappella Live Lion King Performance.
Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and can be purchased here.
For those who can’t make it to the Rose Bowl, CBSN Los Angeles will be streaming live here.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
12:00 PM – Parking Lots Open
2:00 PM – Family Fun Zone in Area H Opens
5:00 PM – VIP Field Experience Doors Open
5:30 PM – General Admission Doors Open
7:00 PM – Performances Begin
7:30 PM – SoCal Vocals Live Performance
8:00 PM – TNT Motocross “All American Thrill Show”
8:30 PM – Walt Disney Studio’s DCappella Live Performance
9:00 PM – Biggest Fireworks Show in Southern California