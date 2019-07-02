



– Protesters were gathered Tuesday outside congressional offices across the Southland as part of a national day of action demanding the closure of migrant detention facilities.

At about noon, the “Close the Camps” rallies organized by the advocacy group MoveOn began at offices across the Southland, including those of U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff in Burbank, Brad Sherman in Van Nuys, Gil Cisneros in Fullerton and and Katie Porter in Irvine.

Hundreds of demonstrators were outside Rep. Karen Bass’ office in the 4900 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Mid-Wilshire.

The protesters say the detention centers are overcrowded and have inhumane conditions. They also demonstrating against the controversial family separation policy which has become a political lightning rod.

“It’s just an outrage, it’s just horrible, there’s no justification for it all,” protester Kathleen Smith told CBS2.

“I’m 67-years-old and I can’t believe I’m here again,” she added.

The protests came one day after a congressional delegation visited some of the facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border and reported migrants being held in inhumane conditions, including some being forced to drink water from a toilet bowl.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief of Operations Brian Hastings claimed that charge was untrue.

Last week, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner John Sanders resigned amid renewed scrutiny over the treatment of children in at migrant detention centers.

A group of about 50 protestors have gathered on La Paz Rd in Mission Viejo to call for the closure of ICE detention camps @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/GIPJm8TXaB — Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) July 2, 2019

