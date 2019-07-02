LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Have you ever wondered how SKY2’s Stu Mundel does his business in the air?

“Standing, ” joked Mundel during a in-studio visit to CBSN Los Angeles. “You know what? I am 51, but I am still blessed with that bladder…I don’t need to [use the bathroom].”

Mundel – who started his TV news career as a freelance photographer, or “stringer” – recalled how he “fell into” the position before it quickly became second-nature.

“As time progressed and I got older, there are good stringers but there are no old, good, stringers. It’s a young man’s gig,” Mundel said.

Years later, Mundel has since gained quite the following on social media, whose fans are known as the “#StuCrew”.

“The part I really love is that I get to see these things and I get to share it with so many people right away,” said Mundel.