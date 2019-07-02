



— The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an internal affairs investigation into an officer’s response following the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle to a woman who came in after seeing her car on the news.

According to the recently released grand jury testimony, the woman who drove alleged shooter, Eric Holder, from the scene went to the 77th Street station in April to tell officers that she saw her vehicle and license plate on the news linked to the murder. She was turned away by a desk officer who told her “not to worry” about it.

The woman was later able to speak to detectives. Holder has pleaded not guilty to the charges of one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm in the death of Hussle and the wounding of two other men in the March 31 shooting in South Los Angeles.

The department’s Office of the Inspector General Monday confirmed that an investigation was underway.

The LAPD did not immediately comment.

