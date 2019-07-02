LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in 10 years, kids can enjoy a day of swimming at the Lincoln Park pool in East Los Angeles.

The Lincoln Park pool reopened Monday for the first time in a decade. It was originally built in 1951, but was shut down for a renovation project that later ran out of money.

Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who grew up near Historic Lincoln Park, had made the $10 million pool project a campaign promise.

“The most obvious benefit is we have a place that’s safe and secure that children can come to and that’s the key to the working men and women who live in this neighborhood,” he said.

With school out for the summer, and temperatures finally heating up, the newly reopened pool is a cool and fun option for kids in the area. Eight-year-old Elliana Sanchez says she’d probably be playing with her tablet inside if she were not at the pool.

“I’d be bored, but now that I’m here I’m very excited,” she said.

There is a small admission fee to the pool, but swim classes and sports programs are free all summer.