LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol has been in pursuit of a vehicle for close to two hours.

According to CHP, the pursuit began on Fair Oaks Avenue at the 110 Freeway in South Pasadena at 12:54 a.m. after the driver failed to yield for driving without lights.

CHP said there are no passengers in the vehicle that has gone from South Pasadena through Universal City at speeds approaching 80 miles per hour at times. Light traffic has been present throughout the pursuit.

The pursuit ended on the 14 Freeway, just off the 5 Freeway, with the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.