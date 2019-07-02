Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher
Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 7/2 at 8 a.m.
Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dead At 27, Found Unresponsive In Hotel Room
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27 in a Dallas-area hotel room ahead of a game against the Texas Rangers.
Driver Leads CHP On 2-Hour Pursuit Through LA
A man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a nearly two-hour pursuit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Tents Return To Sidewalks Following Morning Clean-Up
A Monday morning clean-up in downtown Los Angeles didn’t have quite the effect some residents wanted.
Local Weather
A beautiful Tuesday with temps in the 70s along the beaches and 80s in downtown L.A. and the valleys.