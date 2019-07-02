



– Authorities found 18 cats dead in cages Monday during a welfare check at a Moreno Valley home, while dozens more cats were rescued.

Moreno Valley Animal Rescue reports that authorities were conducting a welfare check on the resident of the home, located in the 22000 block of La Jolla Drive, when they discovered the cats.

Most of the cats were locked in cages, animal rescue reports, and 18 were found dead on scene.

Dozens more cats and three dogs were rescued from the home in various stages of neglect.

The resident of the home, who was not identified, was arrested. It’s unclear what charges the person could face.

The cats and dogs are now receiving medical treatment at the Moreno Valley Animal Shelter, located at 14041 Elsworth St.

Some of the rescued cats could be available for adoption within about two weeks, animal services said.