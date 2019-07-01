



– A man turned the gun on himself after shooting and wounding his wife at their Willowbrook home Monday morning following an argument, this while the couple’s three children were also inside, authorities say.

The woman is expected to survive.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the shooting occurred at around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of South Carleton Avenue.

The man shot his wife in the arm and then shot and killed himself, the sheriff’s department reports.

The couple’s three children, who were home at the time, escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Deputies surrounded the home, unsure if the man was still alive inside. They found him dead in the backyard.

“Deputies conducted a barricaded situation and conducted call-outs, and with the assistance of Aero (helicopter), when they saw that he was in the back, appeared to be slumped over from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” LASD Sgt. Gina Egula said.

A gun was also recovered in the backyard.

The man’s wife was rushed to a hospital with an arm wound and is expected to be OK, the sheriff’s department said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

“I want to know what’s happening, what’s going on with the fight, whatever was going on in there,” Jesus Penata, the brother of one of the victims, told CBS2.