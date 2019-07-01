



— A sharp-eyed neighbor helped police catch a suspected DUI driver who hit and critically injured a man in a wheelchair in Santa Ana.

Lucio Luna, 48, was arrested Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., a day after the late night hit-and-run at 1st and Townsend streets. A wheelchair-bound man was found down in the street with a faint pulse and shallow breathing, Santa Ana police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the pedestrian had been crossing 1st Street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car that was described as a black or dark-colored Toyota Camry that sustained extensive front-end damage.

On Saturday morning, police say a member of the community called police about a suspicious vehicle parked in a neighborhood and said it may have been related to the hit-and-run the night before. Detectives went to the scene and determined the vehicle was indeed involved and arrested Luna on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and DUI.