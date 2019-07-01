CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A boy’s joyride came to a crashing end early Monday after leading police on a short pursuit in El Monte.

Police officers tried to stop a car at Baldwin Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at about 2 a.m. for a possible DUI. The driver took off, but crashed in a parking lot about five minutes later.

The crash took out the front fence of a restaurant and crashed into a sign at Lower Azusa Road and Baldwin Avenue. The airbags in the sedan deployed inside the 4-door sedan, which sustained heavy front-end damage.

The juvenile was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

