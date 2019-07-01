SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities released video footage Monday of the amazing emergency landing of a small plane in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

San Bernardino County Fire tweeted out video footage captured on June 30, 2019, of a small plane crash landing near Ludlow north of Interstate 40 in the Mojave National Preserve.

The pilot, who owns an aviation maintenance business, was in the Beechcraft Sundowner with his wife testing out recent maintenance when the engine stalled.

The couple was on their return flight from Needles to Chino when the engine lost fuel and the pilot knew an emergency landing without the propeller would be necessary within minutes.

Video Release: Pilot conducts emergency landing in Mojave National Preserve. Both occupants survive uninjured. Link for story. https://t.co/Ow9AHYR4VW ^eas pic.twitter.com/RvWf11YIbN — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 1, 2019

According to the pilot, his wife was sleeping at the time, and when he woke her to tell her about the emergency landing she was visibly nervous, so he told her to record in efforts to keep her occupied.

The day of the landing, it was 105 degrees out and they had no way of walking out on their own as there were no roads nearby.

They were thankful to the San Bernardino County Fire crew that flew out to get them out of the desert.