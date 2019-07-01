



– Beginning Monday, several DMV offices across the Southland and the state will open their doors one hour earlier in order to help alleviate customer wait times.

According to the DMV, 69 offices across the state will open at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday, when they will open at 9 a.m.

Local offices that are abiding by the new hours include Hollywood, Compton, Costa Mesa, El Monte, Glendale, Fullerton, Laguna Hills, Oxnard, Montebello and Westminster.

Several offices have already operated with the extra hour since last summer, including Lincoln Park, Whittier, Pomona, Newhall and Santa Ana.

The California DMV has faced a surge of customers due to the new federal REAL ID requirements. The DMV will be closing all its offices statewide for a half-day on July 24 to train its employees on dealing with the influx of REAL ID applications.

The California DMV has been issuing REAL IDs since January of 2018.

Immediately after taking office in January, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is launching an effort to modernize the DMV.