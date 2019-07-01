Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 7/1 at 8 a.m.
Pain At The Pump: Calif. Gas Tax Rises Another 6 Cents A Gallon Monday
California’s nation-leading gas prices are set to climb even higher Monday, when the state gas tax increases another 5.6 cents a gallon.
One Dead, 2 Wounded In La Puente Shooting
Authorities say three people were shot — one fatally — in La Puente Sunday evening.
Grocery Store Union To Announce Strike Decision Monday
Leaders of the L.A. County Federation of Labor plan to decide Monday whether to endorse a potential strike by grocery workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions.
Local Weather
Above average temperatures but a slight cooling trend will arrive by the middle of the week. High of 74 for the beaches, 90 for the valleys.