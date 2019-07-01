CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now


DALLAS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27.

Tyler Skaggs of the Angels delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Getty Images)

The team confirmed that he passed away while in Texas. No cause of death was immediately released.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Angels are in Texas for a three-game series against the Rangers. However, Monday night’s game has been postponed, the Rangers announced.

Skaggs, who attended Santa Monica High School, was drafted by the Angels back in 2009.

He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, but was then traded back to the Angels in 2013, and had been with the Angels ever since.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

