SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — A Sig-Alert has been issued for the 10 Freeway in the San Dimas area Sunday following a fatal, multi-car wreck.

The crash unfolded just before 9 a.m. at Via Verde Road. It was there that authorities say as many as six vehicles were involved in a crash.

At least one person has died. No official word yet on how many people have been injured.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.