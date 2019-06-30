ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A 6-year-old girl drowned at a camp in Altadena.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills said the victim had to be resuscitated and was taken to Huntingon Hospital in Pasadena. The girl was then taken to Children’s Hospital where she was declared. dead.

On their website, Summerkids Camp, it says the No. 1 rule is to have fun.

.Nationwide each year, there are more than 3,500 non-boating related drowning deaths. That works out to about 10 every day for a year.

“We teach them how to swim safely,” says Monique Gelineal, facility manager of LA Aquatic.

LA City parks recently told Mills that safety measures remain in place at all times.

“How to alert the lifeguards or anyone around them when they are in need of help. And just some general safety practices. How to reach for someone while keeping yourself safe, if they need assistance and what tools we have at the facility,”

On their website, Summerkids Camp, writes: “Our gated pool is equipped with the latest safety equipment. A lifeguard counselor sits in the lifeguard chair at all times when campers are in the pool. Other lifeguards are on duty on the sides of the pool and in the pool itself.”

Summekids Camp is located in Altadena Hills, it’s 57 well-maintained acres.

Started in 1978 by the Dimassa Vamily of Pasadena — they still run the camp.

The owners made it clear to Mills they were not interested in talking about what happened to the 6-year-old.