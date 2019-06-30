LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities say three people were shot — one fatally — in La Puente Sunday evening.
Homicide detectives are on scene at the 400 block of Tonopah Ave.,
CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen says the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m.
One male Latino was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second adult male was wounded and transported to a nearby hospital. He was shot in the torso. His condition is not known.
There was reportedly a third victim, believed to be a man. That victim was shot in the hand and expected to be okay.
Nguyen said there were many people hugging and crying on the law. “Very emotional and very tense.”
He added, “No one in the neighborhood wanted to talk.”
One man did tell him the victim was his brother.
The search continues for the gunman. No suspect information was given.
The investigation is ongoing.