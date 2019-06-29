



– A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance that left one person wounded.

The suspect was said to be an 18-year-old Jose Salazar of Bellflower who was located by Redondo Beach police during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to police, Salazar used a false name during the stop and was arrested for suspected sales of narcotics.

He was later positively identified during the booking process.

On June 3, Police received a report of shots fired around 3 p.m. at the mall in the 3500 block of West Carson Street, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris.

Responding officers found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later released from the hospital.

Salazar was booked Saturday on attempted murder charges.