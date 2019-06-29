LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — One man is dead and another in critical condition following an apparent Friday night drive-by shooting in La Puente.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of N. Winton Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

A statement from LASD said homicide detectives responded to the location after getting calls of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, was found with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

A sheriff’s lieutenant told reporters at the scene that the shooting appeared to be a drive-by shooting and that they were looking for a blue Nissan Altima.

LASD said the motive was unknown, and they did not provide any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call homicide investigators at 323-890-5500.

