SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man in a wheelchair was critically injured after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist in Santa Ana, police said Saturday.

Officers were sent to the scene around 10:40 p.m. Friday night after receiving reports of a pedestrian down.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the man was crossing First Street within a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police reported that the vehicle was suspected to be a black or dark-colored Toyota Camry.

According to police, the man was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the vehicle would have sustained significant damage and are asking witnesses to contact them.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)