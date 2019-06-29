CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Hit And Run, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man in a wheelchair was critically injured after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist in Santa Ana, police said Saturday.

Officers were sent to the scene around 10:40 p.m. Friday night after receiving reports of a pedestrian down.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the man was crossing First Street within a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police reported that the vehicle was suspected to be a  black or dark-colored Toyota Camry.

According to police, the man was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the vehicle would have sustained significant damage and are asking witnesses to contact them.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s