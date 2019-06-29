ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A DUI suspect led police on a wild chase Saturday evening from the San Fernando Valley to Anaheim.

The pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. and lasted about an hour, said the CHP.

In addition to the DUI suspect, the car contained two passengers.

At Ball Road and Disneyland Drive, the driver pulled over and made a run for it.

He was quickly apprehended after he raced over to a car that was stopped in traffic and pulled on the door handle. The suspect was ordered to the ground where he was taken into custody.

Two passengers remained in the car and were also taken into custody, police said.

The chase often exceeded 100 miles per hour, authorities said. Also during the chase, authorities allege the driver threw a weapon out the window. The unidentified weapon was recovered police said.