POMONA (CBSLA) — Police continued the search overnight for the person who shot and wounded a man on the 10 Freeway in Pomona.

A spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said officers were responded to a McDonald’s near the freeway and Fairplex Drive at 7 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Fairplex Dr. were blocked until 10:30 p.m. after the car-to-car shooting erupted on the freeway.

The agency also requested the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the scene where the driver awaited help.

According to CHP, two other people were in the vehicle.

There is no known motive for the attack, and police had no information on a suspect.

