LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal Long Beach hit-and-run captured by an Uber driver’s dash cam.

“It was pretty gruesome,” Brian Fritz said of the accident. “I saw it happen right in front of me.”

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Elyssa Negrette of Wilmington, died from her injuries. The man with her, who police have not identified, is in critical condition.

On June 25, close to midnight, Fritz’s dash cam caught a car hitting two pedestrians in the crosswalk on Pacific Avenue near Burnett Street.

“It hit them from the corner, they kind of popped up and they flew about 10-15 feet that way and the car continued going at the same rate of speed, didn’t even slow down,” he said.

Fritz also said the driver appeared to be speeding before the collision.

Since the accident, police have placed signs at the intersection warning drivers of pedestrians crossing the road.

“I’ve actually been more cautious, because even though I wasn’t the only that hit anybody, I’ve been opening my eyes more,” Fritz said. “You always have to be prepared to stop.”

Long Beach police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of the car, only described as white and possible four-door.