EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that reportedly left one in grave condition Thursday night in East Los Angeles.

According to LASD, the incident in the 300 block of S. Gerhart Avenue happened just before 11 p.m. when a suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

LASD did not immediately release information on what led up to the incident, but it was reported from the scene that it was a passenger of a vehicle that was shot and the driver of that vehicle was taken into custody.

According to initial reports from the scene, the injured suspect was taken to the hospital in grave condition. The suspect’s current condition is unknown.