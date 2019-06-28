Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching a South Los Angeles neighborhood Friday morning for one of two suspects wanted for robbing a 7-Eleven overnight.
After a robbery at a 7-Eleven, 1916 South San Pedro, was reported just before 3:30 a.m., police started chasing after two suspects a few minutes later in the area of San Pedro and Jefferson.
During the pursuit, police say the suspects’ SUV collided with a police cruiser. One of them was taken into custody immediately, but the other took off running and is believed to be hiding in a building.
A SWAT team has been called out to the scene.