MURRIETA (CBSLA) — Meth, cocaine, and heroin were found packed and hidden under the cushion of a child’s car seat during a traffic stop by border patrol agents in Murrieta.

A K9 Officer alerted Border Patrol agents to the 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been stopped on the 15 Freeway in Murrieta on June 12. A search of the vehicle, revealed 23 packages of meth, cocaine and heroin, according to Customs and Border Patrol officials, some of which was packed in the car seat being used by one of the children in the car.

Drugs were also found hidden in a child’s stroller.

The total haul included 32 pounds of meth, more than 2 pounds of cocaine and 4.5 pounds of heroin, which had a combined street value of $101,680, federal officials said.

The three adults in the car – a 26-year-old man who had been driving, and two women, ages 26 and 32 – were all U.S. citizens.

Agents determined one of the two women, had hidden the drugs and arrested her, turning her over to Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, border patrol officials said.

The car was released to the driver, and the three minor children were released to the custody of the second woman, the children’s 32-year-old aunt.