Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who walked up and shot a man to death while he was sitting in a car with his girlfriend in Compton late Thursday night.
COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who walked up and shot a man to death while he was sitting in a car with his girlfriend in Compton late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 1100 Block of West 134th Street.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find the man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. There was no word on whether his girlfriend was hurt.
According to the sheriff’s department, the man was visiting his girlfriend from Hemet. He was not immediately identified.
There was no suspect description or a motive in the shooting. Sheriff’s detectives are scouring the area for surveillance video.