



— The case of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who shot and killed a mentally disabled man inside a Corona Costo is now in the hands of the Riverside District Attorney’s office.

Corona police Thursday said in a statement that they had completed their investigation and handed over the June 14 incident in which officer Salvador Sanchez shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and critically wounded French’s parents.

Attorneys for Sanchez and French disagree on what led up to the fatal shooting. Sanchez’s attorney says the off-duty cop ‘feared for his life’ after being knocked unconscious. An attorney for the French family called the assertion that Sanchez was ever unconscious absurd and said he believed Sanchez “totally lost it.”

Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin confirmed that his office did receive the case, but said it was handed over without specific recommendations. Hestrin’s office will now evaluate the case, conduct and additional investigation it deems necessary and determine if there should be charges.