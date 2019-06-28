Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 6/27 at 8 a.m.
Man Shot, Killed By Deputy During East LA Traffic Stop
A man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in East Los Angeles.
Two LAPD Officers Hurt In Watts Crash
Two LAPD officers were hospitalized Friday after their patrol car was involved in a crash with another driver.
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing In Rio Hondo Wash Near El Monte Airport
A pilot forced to make an emergency landing in the Rio Hondo Wash, near El Monte Airport, had to be airlifted to safety.
Local Weather
A nice Friday on the way and a beautiful weekend ahead with a gradual warming trend continuing. A high of 87 for the valleys.