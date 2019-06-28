CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 6/27 at 8 a.m.

Man Shot, Killed By Deputy During East LA Traffic Stop
A man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in East Los Angeles.

Two LAPD Officers Hurt In Watts Crash
Two LAPD officers were hospitalized Friday after their patrol car was involved in a crash with another driver.

Pilot Makes Emergency Landing In Rio Hondo Wash Near El Monte Airport
A pilot forced to make an emergency landing in the Rio Hondo Wash, near El Monte Airport, had to be airlifted to safety.

Local Weather
A nice Friday on the way and a beautiful weekend ahead with a gradual warming trend continuing. A high of 87 for the valleys.

