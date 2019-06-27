Comments
EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left reportedly left one in grave condition Thursday night in East Los Angeles.
The incident in the 500 block of Gerhart Avenue happened just after 11 p.m.
Police did not release information on what led up to this incident, but it was reported from the scene that the passenger of a vehicle was shot and the driver of that vehicle was taken into custody. The suspect is in grave condition, according to initial reports.
No deputies were injured in the incident.