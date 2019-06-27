RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a possibly disabled, uncommunicative man who was dropped off at a hospital late last year.

The man was dropped off at a hospital on Christmas Eve. Since then he has been mostly nonverbal, but will speak very little at times, “although never enough to help us identify him,” according to Riverside police. He is believed to be developmentally or otherwise disabled.

Efforts had been made to identify the man, including fingerprints, using facial recognition technology, newspaper stories, TV news stories and social media. But more than six months later, he remains unidentified.

Police say he is in a safe environment now, but his identity is needed to help him long term.

Anyone with information about the man can call Riverside police Detective Brian Money at (951) 353-7118 or email bmoney@riversideca.gov.