



– Lakers star LeBron James is going to give his soon-to-be teammate Anthony Davis his No. 23 jersey.

The NBA was notified that James is letting the number go to Davis, CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill confirmed Thursday. The switch was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Davis has worn No. 23 for the entirety of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

James wore No. 23 to start his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, then had to switch to No. 6 when he joined the Miami Heat because No. 23 was retired for Michael Jordan. He reverted back to No. 23 on his return to Cleveland, and has worn it again ever since.

The Pelicans agreed to deal Davis to Lakers earlier this month. The trade will not officially go through until July 6, however.