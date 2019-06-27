



The Lakers are trading Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Deal clears contracts and creates more cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talking point of the NBA over the last several weeks as people wondered whether or not they would find a way to move the contracts necessary to open up a third max salary slot next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has done just that.

The deal sends Wagner, Bonga and Jones to the Wizards as a part of the Anthony Davis trade, which means that when free agency starts on Sunday, the team will have $32 million in cap space. That’ll be enough to sign a max-level free agent. Whether or not the team will spend all of that money on one star guy like Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler or spread it around to multiple players to surround James and Davis remains to be seen.

Regardless, the Lakers now find themselves in a position to be major players in the free agent market when it begins on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. PST.