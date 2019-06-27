



– A police pursuit with a stolen car ended in a violent crash in Hawthorne Thursday morning.

Sometime before 7 a.m. Los Angeles police began pursuing a stolen Honda Accord. The chase then wound its way onto the westbound 105 Freeway before the suspect exited the freeway and drove onto surface streets.

It came to an end at 7:20 a.m. when the speeding suspect lost control and slammed into the back of a another car which was sitting in traffic at the intersection of Hawthorne and El Segundo boulevards.

Officers surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn. The suspect holed up inside the car and refused to exit.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the suspect finally surrendered. The suspect was loaded onto a gurney and placed in an ambulance.

It’s unclear if anyone in the other car was hurt.

The circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately confirmed.