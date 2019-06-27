



— One year ago, Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa responded to an explosion and fire at a Long Beach high-rise residential building for seniors.

As Rosa was searching for possible victims of the firebombing, a 77-year-old resident fatally shot the 17-year Long Beach Fire Department veteran. Another firefighter, Ernesto Torres, was grazed by a bullet, and a resident of the building was also shot; neither injury was life-threatening.

It was later revealed the resident, Thomas Kim, allegedly set a gasoline fire to kill himself and an upstairs neighbor with whom he had been having a dispute. Kim died last year while in custody.

But the city of Long Beach took the tragedy of that night and created something the community can rally around for years to come Tuesday by naming the department’s Regional Training Center in his honor.

“Losing a firefighter, someone who is part of our public safety family, is one of the most tragic and devastating things that can happen to a city and a community,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “It was a priority for Long Beach and our local officials to keep Captain Rosa’s memory alive.”

Garcia went on to say that it was a fitting honor for a man who “gave his life serving and protecting the community he loved.”

It was especially meaningful since Rosa spent his final three years on the force training new firefighters at that very facility.

“We are all grieving with Captain Rosa’s family today,” Garcia said. “But we are also remembering one of our city’s heroes and feeling pride in his service and sacrifice.”