



— Los Angeles Department of Water and Power got off to a rocky start this morning after a pair of early morning water main breaks.

The first happened in Sherman Oaks around midnight when a call for service came into the Los Angeles Police Department for an apparent water main break at the intersection of Hartsook Street and Costello Avenue. According to police, LADWP came out to shut off the water.

LAPD said there was some damage to the street.

The second break happened at approximately 2 a.m. in Westwood at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen, according to police.

According to reports from the scene, water from multiple breaks was flowing downhill about five blocks and parts of the street were starting to buckle.