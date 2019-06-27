



– The Dodgers may want to consider putting catcher Russell Martin on the mound more often.

For only the second time in his Major League career, veteran Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Russell Martin pitched in a game, and he did not disappoint.

The 36-year-old Martin pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Dodgers in their 8-2 road loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night.

During his feat, he struck out Christian Walker, marking the first strikeout of his 14-year career.

The Dodgers celebrated the bizarre moment with a tweet that noted Martin’s 0.00 ERA.

Martin has only pitched once before in his 14-year Major League career, and it took place about three months ago.

On March 30, Martin pitched a scoreless ninth inning in an 18-5 win, also over the Diamondbacks.

At the time, he estimated he had not pitched in a game nearly 20 years, according to The Los Angeles Times.

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1144021243508641792