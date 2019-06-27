Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 6/27 at 8 a.m.
Loyola Marymount Student From Torrance Dies In Shark Attack In The Bahamas
An American tourist from Torrance has died in a shark attack in The Bahamas.
Police Raid Salt Lake City Home In Mackenzie Lueck Investigation; Owner Named A Person Of Interest
Authorities Wednesday raided a suburban Salt Lake City home as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a 23-year-old El Segundo woman.
LADWP Has Busy Morning With Pair Of Water Main Breaks
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power got off to a rocky start this morning after a pair of early morning water main breaks.
Local Weather
A slow warming trend heading into the weekend with temperatures in the 70s along the coast and 80s in the valleys.