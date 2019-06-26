LIVE UPDATES:First 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Back To School, Target, Target Prep Event, Teachers


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second year in a row, Target will have a Teacher Prep Event that gives teachers 15 percent off of classroom supplies and clothing during back-to-school shopping.

The Teacher Prep Event starts on July 13 and runs through July 20.

In order to receive the discount, teachers must go online in advance to receive a coupon that they can then use in-store and online.

To receive a coupon, teachers can follow these steps:

  • Go to the website
  • Enter your teacher ID
  • Get the coupon via email to use in-store and online

The discount can not be used to purchase electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial/travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, Levi’s Red Tab, or items sold & shipped by Target+.

All teachers in the U.S. are welcome to use the discount to supply traditional classrooms, home schools, early childhood learning, and daycare centers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s