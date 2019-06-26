



— Safety experts across the nation are urging people to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals this Fourth of July holiday.

To drive this point home, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recreated some accidents — from minor burns to fatal injuries — that can occur when fireworks are improperly handled. Last year, 9,100 people went to the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries and at least five died.

“If you’re going to use fireworks, have a bucket of water or a hose handy,” Ann Marie Buerkle, CPSC acting chair, said. “And, most importantly, don’t give fireworks to children.”

And in Los Angeles, officials took to social media to remind residents that fireworks are never safe, never sane and always illegal within the city limits.

“Those who use, possess or transport any type of firework may be subject to criminal prosecution — or worse yet, painful and debilitating injury,” Brian Humphrey, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said in a statement. “Personal fireworks use is also known to terrify pets, and can cause needless stress for combat veterans.”

Instead of risking injury or fines, the city is encouraging residents to attend any of a number of professional displays.

Below is a list of professional shows in the city of Los Angeles:

JUNE 28

San Pedro Waterfront — Harbor Boulevard at Vincent Thomas Bridge

JUNE 29

El Sereno Recreation Center — 4721 Klamath St.

Hollenbeck Park — 415 S. St. Louis St.

MacArthur Park — 2230 W. 6th St.



JUNE 30

Eagle Rock Recreation Center — 1100 Eagle Vista Drive

Lincoln Park — 3501 Valley Blvd.



JULY 1

No firework shows

JULY 2

Hollywood Bowl — 2301 N Highland Ave.



JULY 3

Hollywood Bowl — 2301 N. Highland Ave.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery — 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.



JULY 4

Cabrillo Beach — 3800 Stephen M. White Drive

Dodger Stadium — 1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Exposition Park — 700 Exposition Drive

Grand Park — Downtown LA — 200 N. Grand Ave.

Hollywood Bowl — 2301 N. Highland Ave.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery — 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.

Palisades Charter High School — 15777 Bowdoin St.

Shepherd Church — Porter Ranch — 19700 Rinaldi St.

Warner Ranch Park — 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.



Click here for a list of professional firework shows in Los Angeles County.