LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California-based clothing retailer Old Navy is shedding its signature blue hue for something a little more meaningful.

“In honor of America’s upcoming birthday and the brand’s 25th, Old Navy is issuing a reminder that we are one nation, indivisible, not defined by the current labels of ‘red’ and ‘blue’,” the company said in a statement. “The iconic American fashion brand is introducing plans for a Purple Fourth of July, illustrative of what can happen when the flag’s emblematic colors of red, white and blue come together.”

Purple is what happens when you bring red, white & blue together – in honor of our birthday (& America's birthday), we're celebrating a purple 4th of July ❤️💙💜 Celebrate a purple 4th of July with us: https://t.co/2On9SRR2PS pic.twitter.com/4YCjn6u1Q4 — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) June 25, 2019

Along with the introduction of special edition purple flag shirts, the company made a $25,000 donation to Open to All, a campaign to raise awareness about discrimination and ensure businesses are truly open to everyone. The company will also be hosting conversations on its social media channels about belonging — focusing on the company’s past campaigns of inclusion.

“One thing is certain, we will never stop believing that Old Navy can be a place where customers and communities feel a sense of belonging — and do our best to make that so,” said Old Navy President and CEO Sonia Syngal. “Our doors are open for everyone, and also open for ideas, open for love, open for differences, open for dialogue, and open for change.”