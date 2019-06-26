



— High school students in Lancaster are facing the wrath of the district and the community after a racist video began surfacing online.

The video, posted to Snapchat and later shared on Twitter, showed a student getting his face painted in what looks like blackface as other students used racial slurs in the background.

It was not immediately clear when the video was made but the screen recording was posted on Twitter several days ago.

Someone in the video can be heard using the n-word and racially-charged language.

The students in the video reportedly attend Quartz Hill High School in Lancaster.

The Antelope Valley Union High School District released a statement that reads in part, “We were recently made aware of a social media video showing a group of teenagers exhibiting deeply offensive, and inexcusable racist behavior. This runs counter to the District’s core values…We are working on identifying those in the video, while including our law enforcement partners, and will take action as deemed appropriate…”

The Lancaster sheriff’s department also released an advisory saying they are investigating the origins of the video.