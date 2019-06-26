LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A meeting of the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had to be shut down early after public comments turned into a shouting match that spilled out into the hallway.

After several speakers denounced recent deputy-involved shootings, one man carrying a “Keep Americans Safe” sign blamed “undocumented criminals” and urged the sheriff’s department to deport them from jails. His comments prompted shouting from people in the audience.

The commissioners struggled to get control of the crowd and adjourned for a break. That seemed to further rile up the crowd, which surrounded the man who had been speaking.

When people began shoving and stealing signs at the microphone where public comments are given, everyone was kicked out of the chambers to cool down. But the confrontations continued in the hallway.

The hallway was cleared and the commissioners eventually ended the meeting after being advised by the sheriff’s department that it was not safe to continue.